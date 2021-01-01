Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
VS
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
From $900
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Features a much bigger (~129%) battery – 96 against 42 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (110.5 vs 126.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
vs
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 819 cm2 (127 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 120 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR4
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
Shading units 1024 768
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

