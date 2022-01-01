Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)

52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
VS
60 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 96 against 63 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 57-78% higher FPS
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
  • 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (111 vs 126.9 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
vs
Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 230 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.06 x 0.78 inches		 317.4 x 225.5 x 17.9 mm
12.5 x 8.88 x 0.7 inches
Area 819 cm2 (127 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 120 W 65 / 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 35-40 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and Flip 15 OLED UX564
2. ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and Flip 15 OLED UX564
3. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
4. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
6. Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) and Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
7. Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) and Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
8. Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) and Pro 14X OLED (N7400)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский