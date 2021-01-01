You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 96 against 63 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 230 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.06 x 0.78 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches Area 819 cm2 (127 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~79.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.2 mm Colors Gray Silver, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 48.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 300 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 120 W 65 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter - 446 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1035 MHz 990 MHz GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~10 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units 1024 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 +4% 2.458 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.