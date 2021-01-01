Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs ZenBook 13 OLED UX325

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
VS
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Can run popular games at about 106-145% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 96 against 67 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (95.8 vs 126.9 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 819 cm2 (127 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~78.9%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Gray White, Silver, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 120 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 1024 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 17 9700 and ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
2. Alpha 15 and ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
3. Inspiron 15 5505 and ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
4. XPS 13 9310 and ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
5. ZenBook S UX393 and ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
6. Inspiron 14 5402 and ZenBook 13 OLED UX325

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and Flip 15 OLED UX564 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский