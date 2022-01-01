You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 96 against 63 watt-hours

Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits

72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (107.6 vs 126.9 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 230 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.06 x 0.78 inches 311 x 223 x 15.9 mm

12.24 x 8.78 x 0.63 inches Area 819 cm2 (127 inches2) 694 cm2 (107.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~81.9% Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 141 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 300 nits Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) +83% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 120 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1035 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 +74% 2.458 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.