ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs ZenBook 14 UX435

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
VS
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
From $1199
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and ZenBook 14 UX435 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 96 against 63 watt-hours
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (98.4 vs 126.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
vs
ZenBook 14 UX435

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 819 cm2 (127 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~85.1%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Gray White, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 897:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.6 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 120 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 58 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

