ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
- Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 96 against 63 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (106.6 vs 126.9 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 230 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.06 x 0.78 inches
|311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|819 cm2 (127 inches2)
|688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|120 W
|100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1654
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10249
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1669
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14328
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1200 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.458 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
GPU performance
2.458 TFLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
