Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
VS
67 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 96 against 63 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (106.6 vs 126.9 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
vs
Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 230 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.06 x 0.78 inches		 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
Area 819 cm2 (127 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~82.6%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 120 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
2. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
3. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
4. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
5. Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition vs Microsoft Surface Pro 8
6. Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition vs Dell Alienware x15 R2
7. Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
8. Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition vs ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
9. Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition vs Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский