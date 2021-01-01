ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
- Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 96 against 63 watt-hours
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
- 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (102.3 vs 126.9 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 230 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.06 x 0.78 inches
|311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm
12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|819 cm2 (127 inches2)
|660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82%
|~86.1%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray, Purple
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|38 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|120 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|407 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1491
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4954
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1512
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6211
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|35 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1200 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.458 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
2.458 TFLOPS
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|76.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
