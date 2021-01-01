Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 or Chromebook CX9 (CX9400) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 vs Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)

ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
VS
ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)
ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 and Chromebook CX9 (CX9400) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 67 against 50 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
vs
Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.05 kg (2.32 lbs)
Width 305 mm (12.01 inches) 322.2 mm (12.69 inches)
Height 211 mm (8.31 inches) 204.9 mm (8.07 inches)
Thickness 13.9 mm (0.55 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~81.8%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No -
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 or ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
2. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
3. ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 or ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
4. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
5. ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 or ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
6. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)
7. Dell Inspiron 14 7400 or ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)
8. ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 or ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400) and ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский