Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 305 x 211 x 13.9 mm

12.01 x 8.31 x 0.55 inches 309 x 210.6 x 16.9 mm

12.17 x 8.29 x 0.67 inches Area 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2) 651 cm2 (100.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~74.9% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.3 mm Colors Black Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1661:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.9% Adobe RGB profile - 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.3% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 +13% 450 nits ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 66 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 331 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 81.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 10.0 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

