ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 67 against 63 watt-hours
- Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|305 x 211 x 13.9 mm
12.01 x 8.31 x 0.55 inches
|311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm
12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|644 cm2 (99.8 inches2)
|660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.8%
|~86.1%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray, Purple
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|38 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|407 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1263
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4273
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1301
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4832
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|76.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.35 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
