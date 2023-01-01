You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Apple M2 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 76 against 52.6 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 76 against 52.6 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs) Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (101.4 vs 112.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm

12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~82% Side bezels 5.6 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 - Noise level (max. load) 41.7 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1664 Size 14.5 inches 13.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 234 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1315:1 1384:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.4% Response time 21 ms 29 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) +10% 550 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time 1:47 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 150 / 180 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 420 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 65 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1222 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 7.6 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) +153% 7.6 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 76.6 dB 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 7.8 x 5.3 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.