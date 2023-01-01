Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

69 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
VS
58 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 76 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (101.4 vs 112.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm
12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~82%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level (max. load) 41.7 dB -

Display

Size 14.5 inches 13.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1315:1 1384:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.4%
Response time 21 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:47 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 420 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1222 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 7.6 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 76.6 dB 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 7.8 x 5.3 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
