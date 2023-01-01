Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) – what's better?

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

70 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
VS
58 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
CPU
Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 76 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (100.1 vs 112.7 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm
12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 41.7 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1315:1 1658:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 95.3% 87.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.8%
Response time 21 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:47 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 67 W
Weight of AC adapter 420 / 472 grams 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1222 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 7.6 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83.7 dB 81.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size 7.8 x 5.3 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

