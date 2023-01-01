ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 7-9% higher FPS
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm
12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|5.6 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|41.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|234 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1315:1
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|21 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:47 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|67 / 96 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|420 grams
|274 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (8P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14173
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1677
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14161
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|35 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1222 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1398 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.6 TFLOPS
|6.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2432
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|152
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|76
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|76.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|7.8 x 5.3 cm
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2