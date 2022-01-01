You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 24-32% higher FPS

Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (112.7 vs 136.7 square inches)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 100 against 76 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm

12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~86.2% Side bezels 5.6 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 41.7 dB 37.4 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 3456 x 2234 Size 14.5 inches 16.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 234 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1315:1 25700:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.1% Response time 21 ms 67 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) +10% 550 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:47 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 150 / 180 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 420 gramm 353 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) +43% 7.46 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 76.6 dB 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 7.8 x 5.3 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

