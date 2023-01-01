Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) or ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) – what's better?

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)

68 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1250 grams less (around 2.76 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (112.7 vs 172.7 square inches)
  • 38% sharper screen – 234 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 124-169% higher FPS
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm
12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches
Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 41.7 dB -

Display

Size 14.5 inches 17.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1315:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 21 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:47 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 150 / 180 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 420 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 16
Threads 16 32
L3 Cache 18 MB 64 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1222 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz -
FLOPS 7.6 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 76.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 2 mm
Touchpad
Size 7.8 x 5.3 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

