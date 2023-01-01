ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 84% sharper screen – 234 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (112.7 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS
- Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm
12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches
|395 x 282 x 28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches
|Area
|727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|5.6 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Noise level
|41.7 dB
|39.9 dB
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|360 Hz
|PPI
|234 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1315:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|21 ms
|3 ms
Max. brightness
550 nits
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:47 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|100 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|420 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1866
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13236
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1908
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17499
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1222 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.6 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
GPU performance
7.6 TFLOPS
13.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|76.6 dB
|48 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|-
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Size
|7.8 x 5.3 cm
|12.9 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
