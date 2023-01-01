You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1350 grams less (around 2.98 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1350 grams less (around 2.98 lbs) Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (112.7 vs 181.8 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (112.7 vs 181.8 square inches) 39% sharper screen – 234 versus 168 pixels per inch (PPI)

39% sharper screen – 234 versus 168 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz Can run popular games at about 124-169% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 124-169% higher FPS Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) Dimensions 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm

12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches 399 x 294 x 23.1 mm

15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91 inches Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~80.1% Side bezels 5.6 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - Yes Number of fans 2 3 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6400 RPM Noise level (max. load) 41.7 dB 55.8 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 Size 14.5 inches 18 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz PPI 234 ppi 168 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1315:1 907:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 84.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 97.2% Response time 21 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) +10% 550 nits ROG Strix SCAR 18 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:47 hr 1:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 150 / 180 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 420 grams 968 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 65 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1222 MHz - GPU boost clock 1485 MHz - FLOPS 7.6 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) 7.6 TFLOPS ROG Strix SCAR 18 +225% 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 76.6 dB 82.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 2 mm Touchpad Size 7.8 x 5.3 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.