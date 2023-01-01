You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs) Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (112.7 vs 146.3 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (112.7 vs 146.3 square inches) 24% sharper screen – 234 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 67-91% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 67-91% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 550 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.67 kg (5.89 lbs) Dimensions 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm

12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches 355 x 266 x 20.5-29.7 mm

13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81-1.17 inches Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~78.6% Side bezels 5.6 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 41.7 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 Size 14.5 inches 16 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz PPI 234 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1315:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 21 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) 550 nits ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) +100% 1100 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:47 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 150 / 180 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 420 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 65 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1222 MHz - GPU boost clock 1485 MHz - FLOPS 7.6 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) 7.6 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) +121% 16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 76.6 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 7.8 x 5.3 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.