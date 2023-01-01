ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (112.7 vs 146.3 square inches)
- 24% sharper screen – 234 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 67-91% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 550 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|2.67 kg (5.89 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm
12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches
|355 x 266 x 20.5-29.7 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81-1.17 inches
|Area
|727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
|944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~78.6%
|Side bezels
|5.6 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|41.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|234 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1315:1
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|21 ms
|3 ms
Max. brightness
550 nits
1100 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:47 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|420 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|64 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2003
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
18357
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1977
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
26975
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1222 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|7.6 TFLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|3072
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
GPU performance
7.6 TFLOPS
16.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.4
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|76.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|7.8 x 5.3 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
