ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)

70 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
VS
65 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 44% sharper screen – 234 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm
12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches		 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches
Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~80.2%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 41.7 dB 52.2 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No G-Sync
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 1315:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 95.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 21 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:47 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 200 / 240 W
Weight of AC adapter 420 / 472 grams 682 / 727 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.75 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1222 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.6 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83.7 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 7.8 x 5.3 cm 12.8 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

