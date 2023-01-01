Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) or Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) – what's better?

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)

69 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
VS
65 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) and Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
vs
Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Dimensions 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm
12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches		 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm
12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches
Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~84%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 41.7 dB -

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14.5 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1315:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 21 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:47 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 150 / 180 W 90 / 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 420 grams 390 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1222 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz -
FLOPS 7.6 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 76.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 7.8 x 5.3 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023):
    - Includes USB-A to RJ45 gigabit ethernet adapter in the box.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

