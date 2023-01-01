ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm
12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches
|321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm
12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
|726 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~84%
|Side bezels
|5.6 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|41.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|234 ppi
|234 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1315:1
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|21 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:47 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|90 / 100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|420 grams
|390 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11619
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1789
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13796
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1222 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|7.6 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
GPU performance
7.6 TFLOPS
6.42 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|76.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|7.8 x 5.3 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023):
- Includes USB-A to RJ45 gigabit ethernet adapter in the box.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1