You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) Dimensions 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm

12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm

12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~84% Side bezels 5.6 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 41.7 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 14.5 inches 14.5 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 234 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1315:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 21 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) 550 nits Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) 550 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:47 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 150 / 180 W 90 / 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 420 grams 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 65 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1222 MHz - GPU boost clock 1485 MHz - FLOPS 7.6 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) +18% 7.6 TFLOPS Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 76.6 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 7.8 x 5.3 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023): - Includes USB-A to RJ45 gigabit ethernet adapter in the box.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.