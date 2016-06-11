You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 2560 x 1664 GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 76 against 52.6 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 76 against 52.6 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs) Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (101.4 vs 111.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm

12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 719 cm2 (111.4 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~82% Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 -

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 2560 x 1664 Size 14.5 inches 13.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 234 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1384:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.4% Response time 1 ms 29 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) +10% 550 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 200 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) +287% 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

