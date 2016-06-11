You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 3024 x 1964 CPU Intel Core i9 13900H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm

12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 719 cm2 (111.4 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~84.6% Side bezels 4.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level (max. load) - 49.5 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 3024 x 1964 Size 14.5 inches 14.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 234 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 48900:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.3% Response time 1 ms 49 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) +10% 550 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 200 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) +123% 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 48GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

