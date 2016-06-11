Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

72 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
VS
70 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3024 x 1964
CPU Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU
Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm
12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 719 cm2 (111.4 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~84.6%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level (max. load) - 49.5 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14.2 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 48900:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.3%
Response time 1 ms 49 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 200 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz -
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 10 (8P + 2E)
Threads 20 10
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz
FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance
Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) +123%
11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Promotion
