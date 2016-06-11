Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU Intel Core i9 13900H - AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

44% sharper screen – 234 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm

12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches Area 719 cm2 (111.4 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~80.2% Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black White, Black Material Top: Aluminum

Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 52.2 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 14.5 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 234 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor - No Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) +38% 550 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 200 W 200 / 240 W Weight of AC adapter - 682 / 727 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP - 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1530 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) +63% 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 Max. ram size 48 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size - 12.8 x 7.6 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.