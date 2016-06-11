Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) vs ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
- Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
- Display has support for touch input
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm
12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches
|323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm
12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches
|Area
|719 cm2 (111.4 inches2)
|727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|41.7 dB
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|234 ppi
|234 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1315:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|21 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:47 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|200 W
|150 / 180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|420 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13958
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1867
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18968
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1222 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
|7.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
GPU performance
11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
7.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|76.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|-
|7.8 x 5.3 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
