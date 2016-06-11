Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) or Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) vs ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)

72 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
VS
69 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2880 x 1800
CPU Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) and ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
  • Display has support for touch input
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
vs
Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm
12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches		 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm
12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches
Area 719 cm2 (111.4 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~83.9%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 41.7 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14.5 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1315:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms 21 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:47 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 200 W 150 / 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 420 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 65 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1222 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1485 MHz
FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS 7.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 76.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 7.8 x 5.3 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

