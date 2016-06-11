You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 CPU Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs) Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm

12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm

12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches Area 719 cm2 (111.4 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~83.9% Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 41.7 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 Size 14.5 inches 14.5 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 234 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1315:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms 21 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) 550 nits Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) 550 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:47 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 200 W 150 / 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 420 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP - 65 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1222 MHz GPU boost clock - 1485 MHz FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS 7.6 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) +53% 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) 7.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 48GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 76.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 7.8 x 5.3 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.