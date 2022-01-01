ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 96 against 49.9 watt-hours
- Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (100.1 vs 126 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.2 x 229 x 18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.02 x 0.74 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|813 cm2 (126.1 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.5%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1620 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1069:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|85.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|98.6%
|Response time
|1 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:23 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 150 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|172 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1744
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10479
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1704
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12358
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
GPU performance
3.46 TFLOPS
2.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
