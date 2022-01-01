Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

71 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)
VS
61 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 96 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (100.1 vs 126 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 355.2 x 229 x 18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.02 x 0.74 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 813 cm2 (126.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1069:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.6%
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 / 150 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

