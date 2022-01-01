ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (126 vs 136.7 square inches)
- Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~4%) battery – 100 against 96 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- 20% sharper screen – 254 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.2 x 229 x 18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.02 x 0.74 inches
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|813 cm2 (126.1 inches2)
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.5%
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|37.4 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16.2 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1620 pixels
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|25700:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|99.1%
|Response time
|1 ms
|67 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|90 / 150 W
|140 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|353 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|16
|10
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1721
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12171
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1748
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14893
11873
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|30 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|1296 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|84.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
