You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (126 vs 136.7 square inches)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~4%) battery – 100 against 96 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

20% sharper screen – 254 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 355.2 x 229 x 18.9 mm

13.98 x 9.02 x 0.74 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 813 cm2 (126.1 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~86.2% Side bezels 4.9 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display 2880 x 1620 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 212 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 25700:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.1% Response time 1 ms 67 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) +10% 550 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 90 / 150 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 40 W 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) 3.46 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +50% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.