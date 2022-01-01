Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

72 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)
VS
79 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (126 vs 136.7 square inches)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~4%) battery – 100 against 96 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 20% sharper screen – 254 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 355.2 x 229 x 18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.02 x 0.74 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 813 cm2 (126.1 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~86.2%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 25700:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.1%
Response time 1 ms 67 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 90 / 150 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
