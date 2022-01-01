You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 96 against 63 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 355.2 x 229 x 18.9 mm

13.98 x 9.02 x 0.74 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches Area 813 cm2 (126.1 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~79.3% Side bezels 4.9 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 48.3 dB

Display 2880 x 1620 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.9% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) +38% 550 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Right Charge power 90 / 150 W 120 W Weigh of AC adapter - 450 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 40 W 35-50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) 3.46 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) +68% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.