Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Can run popular games at about 117-159% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 96 against 63 watt-hours

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (107.3 vs 126 square inches)

15% sharper screen – 243 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 355.2 x 229 x 18.9 mm

13.98 x 9.02 x 0.74 inches 311.2 x 222.5 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.76 x 0.63 inches Area 813 cm2 (126.1 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~82.1% Side bezels 4.9 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2880 x 1620 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz PPI 212 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) 550 nits Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) 550 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 / 150 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 40 W 10-45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) +212% 3.46 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

