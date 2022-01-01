Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) or ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) – what's better?

ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)

71 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)
VS
56 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1620
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 117-159% higher FPS
  • Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 96 against 63 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (106.6 vs 126 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 243 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 355.2 x 229 x 18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.02 x 0.74 inches		 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
Area 813 cm2 (126.1 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~82.6%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 / 150 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
