You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 96 against 59 watt-hours

Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106.6 vs 130.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm

13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches 322.5 x 213.3 x 17.9 mm

12.7 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~78.5% Side bezels 4.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 52.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 95.6% 100% Adobe RGB profile 87.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 79.3% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +83% 550 nits Swift X (SFX14-41G) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 59 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 150 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 408 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 35-50 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +125% 7.2 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-41G) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.3 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.