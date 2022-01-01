Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 77-105% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~65%) battery – 96 against 58.2 watt-hours
- Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.1 vs 130.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 238 x 18.0 mm
13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|52.8 dB
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1658:1
|sRGB color space
|95.6%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|87.3%
|87.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|79.3%
|98.8%
|Response time
|1 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|67 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|408 gramm
|274 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1861
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8714
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12447
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35-50 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.2 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|81.1 dB
|81.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.35 mm
|-
|Size
|10.5 x 7.3 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1