Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 77-105% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~65%) battery – 96 against 58.2 watt-hours

Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.1 vs 130.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm

13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.3 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 52.8 dB 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1658:1 sRGB color space 95.6% 100% Adobe RGB profile 87.3% 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 79.3% 98.8% Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +10% 550 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 150 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter 408 gramm 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 35-50 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +140% 7.2 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 81.1 dB 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.3 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.