You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 3024 x 1964 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 96 against 70 watt-hours

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (107.1 vs 130.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm

13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~84.6% Side bezels 4.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 3024 x 1964 Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 48900:1 sRGB color space - 99.3% Response time 1 ms 49 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +10% 550 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 150 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 35-50 W 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +38% 7.2 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.