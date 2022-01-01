You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 96 against 90 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (130.7 vs 146.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm

13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm

13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~74.7% Side bezels 4.3 mm 0.4 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52.8 dB 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 95.6% - Adobe RGB profile 87.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 79.3% 100% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) 550 nits ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 150 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 408 gramm 850 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 35-50 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) 7.2 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) +92% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x2048 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 81.1 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.3 cm 5.8 x 9.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

