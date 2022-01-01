Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) or ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) vs ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

59 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) and ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 96 against 90 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (130.7 vs 146.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
vs
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm
13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches		 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches
Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~74.7%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 0.4 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52.8 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 95.6% -
Adobe RGB profile 87.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 79.3% 100%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 150 W 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 408 gramm 850 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35-50 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x2048 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 81.1 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.3 cm 5.8 x 9.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
3. Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
4. Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
5. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) vs ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) vs MSI Creator Z16

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) and Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский