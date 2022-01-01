Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

59 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
VS
61 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
  • Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 96 against 76 watt-hours
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 72% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 320 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110.5 vs 130.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm
13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~75.8%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52.8 dB 52.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 845:1
sRGB color space 95.6% 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile 87.3% 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 79.3% 68.1%
Response time 1 ms 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 150 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 408 gramm 545 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35-50 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 81.1 dB 77.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.3 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
3. Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) vs ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
4. Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) vs Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
5. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs ROG Strix G15 G513
6. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
8. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
9. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs ROG Zephyrus M16

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский