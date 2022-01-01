You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 96 against 76 watt-hours

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

Provides 72% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 320 nits Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110.5 vs 130.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm

13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~75.8% Side bezels 4.3 mm 7.1 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52.8 dB 52.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 845:1 sRGB color space 95.6% 92.4% Adobe RGB profile 87.3% 67.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 79.3% 68.1% Response time 1 ms 31 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +72% 550 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 320 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 150 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 408 gramm 545 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 35-50 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +47% 7.2 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 81.1 dB 77.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.3 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.