Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 96 against 63 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (112.4 vs 130.7 square inches)
  • Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 550 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
vs
Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm
13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches		 317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm
12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches
Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 725 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~78.4%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52.8 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 95.6% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 87.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 79.3% 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 150 W 90 / 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 408 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35-50 W 35 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 712 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1057 MHz
FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.3 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

