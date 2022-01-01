You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) Can run popular games at about 416-568% higher FPS

Around 5.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 96 against 67 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (95.8 vs 130.7 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm

13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~78.9% Side bezels 4.3 mm 4.9 mm Colors Gray White, Silver, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +38% 550 nits ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 400 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 67 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 150 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 35-50 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 12 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +757% 7.2 TFLOPS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.