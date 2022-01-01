Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
- Can run popular games at about 416-568% higher FPS
- Around 5.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 96 against 67 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (95.8 vs 130.7 square inches)
- 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 238 x 18.0 mm
13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches
|304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|4.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Silver, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1420
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7430
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1443
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12447
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35-50 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.2 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|-
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.35 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
