58 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
VS
49 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
  • Can run popular games at about 416-568% higher FPS
  • Around 5.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 96 against 67 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (95.8 vs 130.7 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm
13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches		 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~78.9%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Gray White, Silver, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 150 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 8 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35-50 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 12
GPU performance
Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +757%
7.2 TFLOPS
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
