Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) Can run popular games at about 303-413% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 96 against 63 watt-hours

Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106.6 vs 130.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm

13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~82.6% Side bezels 4.3 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +38% 550 nits ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 150 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 35-50 W 10-45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 7 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +550% 7.2 TFLOPS ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.