You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 96 against 70 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (111.4 vs 130.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm

13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches 324 x 222 x 17.3 mm

12.76 x 8.74 x 0.68 inches Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~75.1% Side bezels 4.3 mm 7.1 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52.8 dB 45.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1292:1 sRGB color space 95.6% 100% Adobe RGB profile 87.3% 99.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 79.3% - Response time 1 ms 51 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +38% 550 nits ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 400 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 150 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 408 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce MX450 TGP 35-50 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz - GPU boost clock 1410 MHz - FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +155% 7.2 TFLOPS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.1 dB 75.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.3 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.