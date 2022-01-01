You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2880 x 1620 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) Can run popular games at about 59-81% higher FPS Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm

13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches 355.2 x 229 x 18.9 mm

13.98 x 9.02 x 0.74 inches Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 813 cm2 (126.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~82.5% Side bezels 4.3 mm 4.9 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle 150° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2880 x 1620 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 95.6% - Adobe RGB profile 87.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 79.3% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) 550 nits Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) 550 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 96 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 150 W 90 / 150 W Weigh of AC adapter 408 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB TGP 35-50 W 40 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +108% 7.2 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 81.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.3 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

