Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) vs ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)

59 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
VS
72 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1620
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) and ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
  • Can run popular games at about 59-81% higher FPS
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
vs
Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm
13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches		 355.2 x 229 x 18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.02 x 0.74 inches
Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 813 cm2 (126.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~82.5%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 150° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52.8 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 212 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 95.6% -
Adobe RGB profile 87.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 79.3% 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 150 W 90 / 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter 408 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35-50 W 40 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 81.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.3 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
