You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS

Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 96 against 70 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (107.1 vs 138.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm

13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level 42 dB 49.5 dB

Display 3840 x 2400 3024 x 1964 Size 16 inches 14.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 283 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 48900:1 sRGB color space - 99.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms 49 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +10% 550 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 200 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 95 W 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +131% 12 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.