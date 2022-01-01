Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

77 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
VS
78 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS
  • Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 96 against 70 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (107.1 vs 138.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm
13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~84.6%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level 42 dB 49.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14.2 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 48900:1
sRGB color space - 99.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms 49 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 200 W 67 / 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 14 10
Threads 20 10
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.9 dB
Microphones 4 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

