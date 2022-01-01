Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) or ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) – what's better?

ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

77 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) and Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 96 against 90 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 99% sharper screen – 283 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
vs
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm
13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches		 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches
Area 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~74.7%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 0.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 42 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 850 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x2048 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 5.8 x 9.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

