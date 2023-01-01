You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3200 x 2000 3840 x 2400 - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 96 against 90 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 96 against 90 watt-hours Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm

13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches Area 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2) 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~85% Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 42 dB -

Display 3200 x 2000 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz PPI 236 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 99% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) 550 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 200 W 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 597 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 95 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz - FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) 12 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) +63% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.4 Power - 6x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 54.6 dB - Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.