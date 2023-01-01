Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) or ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) – what's better?

ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)

74 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
VS
75 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 96 against 90 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm
13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches		 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches
Area 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2) 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~85%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 42 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 236 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 99% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 200 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 597 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz -
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.4
Power - 6x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 54.6 dB -
Microphones 4 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
