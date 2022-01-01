You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 1600 x 900 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) Can run popular games at about 406-554% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 96 against 50 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

123% sharper screen – 283 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 250 nits

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (138.1 vs 157.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm

13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm

15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches Area 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2) 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~81.2% Side bezels 5.2 mm 8.2 mm Colors Black Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 42 dB -

Display 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 1600 x 900 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 283 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +120% 550 nits Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 50 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 200 W 65 / 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 95 W 45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +739% 12 TFLOPS Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.