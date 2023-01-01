You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3200 x 2000 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1620 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS Display has support for touch input Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 550 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm

13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm

13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches Area 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2) 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~78.7% Side bezels 5.2 mm 5 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 42 dB -

Display 3200 x 2000 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1620 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 236 ppi 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 99% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) 550 nits Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +9% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 597 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 95 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz - GPU boost clock 1567 MHz - FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +11% 12 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 54.6 dB - Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 12.8 x 7.3 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.