Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) or Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) – what's better?

ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)

74 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
VS
58 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 96 Wh
CPU
RAM
16GB
Storage
1024GB

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) and Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 34-46% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 96 against 70 watt-hours
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
  • 66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
vs
Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm
13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches		 355.3 x 252 x 19 mm
13.99 x 9.92 x 0.75 inches
Area 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~82.9%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 42 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 236 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 99% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 200 W 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter 597 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz -
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 54.6 dB -
Microphones 4 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) and ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский