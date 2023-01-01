ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 34-46% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 96 against 70 watt-hours
- Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
- 66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm
13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches
|355.3 x 252 x 19 mm
13.99 x 9.92 x 0.75 inches
|Area
|891 cm2 (138.1 inches2)
|895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.3%
|~82.9%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|42 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|236 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|200 W
|150 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|597 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|10 (6P + 4E)
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1808
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12574
11494
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1833
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16665
14358
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|54.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.35 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
