Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm

13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches 355.3 x 252 x 19 mm

13.99 x 9.92 x 0.75 inches Area 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~82.9% Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 42 dB -

Display 3200 x 2000 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 236 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 99% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +83% 550 nits Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 70 Wh 96 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 200 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter 597 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 95 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz - GPU boost clock 1567 MHz - FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +61% 12 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 54.6 dB - Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.