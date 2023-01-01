ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
- Can run popular games at about 48-65% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 96 against 70 watt-hours
- Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (112.5 vs 138.1 square inches)
- Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 550 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm
13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches
|321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm
12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|891 cm2 (138.1 inches2)
|726 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.3%
|~84%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|42 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|236 ppi
|234 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|99%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|200 W
|90 / 100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|597 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12574
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1833
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16665
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
GPU performance
12 TFLOPS
6.42 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|54.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1