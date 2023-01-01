You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3200 x 2000 3840 x 2400 - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) Can run popular games at about 48-65% higher FPS

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (112.5 vs 138.1 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (112.5 vs 138.1 square inches) Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 550 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm

13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm

12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches Area 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2) 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~84% Side bezels 5.2 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 42 dB -

Display 3200 x 2000 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 16 inches 14.5 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 236 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 99% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) 550 nits Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) +9% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 200 W 90 / 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 597 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 95 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz - GPU boost clock 1567 MHz - FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +87% 12 TFLOPS Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 54.6 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.