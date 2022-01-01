You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) Can run popular games at about 179-244% higher FPS

Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 96 against 70 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

80% sharper screen – 283 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (111.4 vs 138.1 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm

13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches 324 x 222 x 17.3 mm

12.76 x 8.74 x 0.68 inches Area 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2) 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~75.1% Side bezels 5.2 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 42 dB 45.9 dB

Display 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 283 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1292:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 99.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms 51 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +38% 550 nits ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 400 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX450 TGP 95 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz - GPU boost clock 1567 MHz - FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +325% 12 TFLOPS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 75.1 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.