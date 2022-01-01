You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) Can run popular games at about 34-46% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 96 against 76 watt-hours

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

21% sharper screen – 283 versus 234 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (112.7 vs 138.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm

13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm

12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches Area 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~83.9% Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 42 dB -

Display 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 14.5 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 283 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) 550 nits Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) 550 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 200 W 150 / 180 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 95 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz - GPU boost clock 1567 MHz - FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +61% 12 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

