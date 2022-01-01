Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) or Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) – what's better?

ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) vs Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)

77 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
VS
71 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) and Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
  • Can run popular games at about 34-46% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 96 against 76 watt-hours
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 21% sharper screen – 283 versus 234 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (112.7 vs 138.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
vs
Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm
13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches		 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm
12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches
Area 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~83.9%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 42 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14.5 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 150 / 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz -
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

