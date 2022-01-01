Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) or Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) – what's better?

ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) vs Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)

77 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
VS
59 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) and Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 101% sharper screen – 283 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
vs
Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm
13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches		 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm
13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches
Area 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~79.7%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 42 dB 52.8 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 95.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 79.3%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 200 W 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 408 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 35-50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 81.1 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.3 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
