You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS

Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

101% sharper screen – 283 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm

13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm

13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches Area 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~79.7% Side bezels 5.2 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 42 dB 52.8 dB

Display 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 283 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 95.6% Adobe RGB profile - 87.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 79.3% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) 550 nits Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) 550 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 96 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 200 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter - 408 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 95 W 35-50 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1140 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1410 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +67% 12 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) 7.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 81.1 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 7.3 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.